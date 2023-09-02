TCTC Holdings LLC Has $44.20 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,522,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.