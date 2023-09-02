TCTC Holdings LLC Has $47.30 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $47,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,279. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.83 and its 200-day moving average is $197.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

