TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 14,339 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.57. 11,715,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,406,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

