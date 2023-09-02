TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.