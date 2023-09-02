TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 8,646 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,771,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,278,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,163 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

