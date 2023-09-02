TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 205 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $232,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.96. 3,027,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

