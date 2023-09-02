TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 43,808,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,030,734. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

