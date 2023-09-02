TD Cowen Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.24.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,259,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,156,000 after buying an additional 672,160 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.