Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,600,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $240,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 980,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 405,925 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 496,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 78.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,344,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 11.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

