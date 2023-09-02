Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.6 %

ASO opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

