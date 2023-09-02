The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 5,147,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,996. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

