The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance
Shares of XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile
