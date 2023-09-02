The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

Shares of XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

