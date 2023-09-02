The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,336 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

