The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,242,000 after purchasing an additional 547,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,716. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.22. The company has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

