The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The's holdings in Progressive were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

Progressive stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.48. 1,357,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

