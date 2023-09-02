The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

DIS stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

