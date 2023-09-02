The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

WMB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

