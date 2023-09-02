Threshold (T) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.28 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $169.01 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,822.33 or 1.00051759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,309,596.342915 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01699314 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,242,386.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

