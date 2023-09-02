Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Credit Suisse Group

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
