Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.43% of Toll Brothers worth $228,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $4,649,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $83.82 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,469,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

