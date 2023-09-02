Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 3.4 %

TSE TOT opened at C$9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$389.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$208.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.5225694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

