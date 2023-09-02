Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $12.94. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 147,995 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $2,394,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 336,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $2,773,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

