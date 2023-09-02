Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Travere Therapeutics worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,361,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

