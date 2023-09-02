Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 9,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Treasury Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

