Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.82. 7,903,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

