Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,146. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

