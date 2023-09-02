Trellis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,456,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 2,670,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,451. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

