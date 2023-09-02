Trellis Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.09. 46,383,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,753,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

