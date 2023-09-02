Trellis Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %
Starbucks stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 4,747,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
