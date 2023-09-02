Trellis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,116 shares of company stock worth $37,734,093. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,856,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,622,188. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,472.50, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

