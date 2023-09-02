Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Position Trimmed by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.64% of Trinity Industries worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 267,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

