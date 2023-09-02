Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 1%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 117,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 259,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
