TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

