Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.55 EPS

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2023

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBXGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($4.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Up 10.5 %

Turnstone Biologics stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Turnstone Biologics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSBX. SVB Securities began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSBX

Insider Activity at Turnstone Biologics

In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rishi Gupta bought 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,099,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.