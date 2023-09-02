Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.55 EPS

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($4.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Up 10.5 %

Turnstone Biologics stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Turnstone Biologics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSBX. SVB Securities began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Turnstone Biologics

In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rishi Gupta bought 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,099,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

