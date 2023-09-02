U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Miramar Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,599 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,084,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,259,000 after buying an additional 1,334,018 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 96.8% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 206,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 326,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

USB stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. 13,758,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

