U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

GROW opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

