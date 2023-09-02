Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $177.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $152.50 and a 1-year high of $350.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

