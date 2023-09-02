UBS Group Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.6 %

Best Buy stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

