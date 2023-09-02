uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Shares Up 2.7%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 4,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 34,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

