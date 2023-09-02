UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $217,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,065,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

UFPI stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,005,130. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

