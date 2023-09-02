Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.25% of Universal Health Services worth $201,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $134.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.70. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

