Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.54. Urban One shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 18,900 shares changing hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $255.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Urban One by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Urban One by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Urban One by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.