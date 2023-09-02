V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. V.F. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

