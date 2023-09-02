Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.91 and last traded at C$35.92. Approximately 53,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 76,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.02.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.59.

