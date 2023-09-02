Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

