Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $289.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

