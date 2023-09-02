Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $446.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

