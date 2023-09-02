Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.45. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

