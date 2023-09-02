Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

