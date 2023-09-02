Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.68-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.82. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $218.54.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.